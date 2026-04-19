IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.40.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 21,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,727,358.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,606,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,863,345. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,285. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,129 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.6%

IPGP opened at $125.02 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. IPG Photonics's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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