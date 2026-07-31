IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Insider Keriann Cherofsky Sells 558 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $136,827.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,932.69. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,429,426,000 after buying an additional 159,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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