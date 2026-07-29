IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

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IQVIA Stock Up 1.4%

IQVIA stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.43. 1,319,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,333. The company's fifty day moving average price is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,429,426,000 after acquiring an additional 159,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $982,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $856,468,000 after buying an additional 528,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $526,891,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

More IQVIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share , ahead of the roughly $3.02–$3.03 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion , exceeding expectations of approximately $4.30 billion. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the roughly $3.02–$3.03 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to , exceeding expectations of approximately $4.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.80–$13.00 , above the prior consensus of $12.57, and provided revenue guidance of $17.3–$17.5 billion. Management cited broad-based growth, strong clinical-research demand and record R&D bookings. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus of $12.57, and provided revenue guidance of $17.3–$17.5 billion. Management cited broad-based growth, strong clinical-research demand and record R&D bookings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment strengthened following the report. Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $252 to $287 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside based on the cited share price. Baird Raises IQVIA Price Target

Analyst sentiment strengthened following the report. Robert W. Baird raised its price target from and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside based on the cited share price. Neutral Sentiment: IQVIA’s earnings beat and guidance increase have put fair value and valuation back in focus. The stock is trading near its 52-week high, with a reported P/E ratio around 30, so continued gains may depend on the company sustaining its growth and bookings momentum. IQVIA Holdings Earnings Beat Keeps Fair Value in Focus

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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