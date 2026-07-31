iRadimed Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

iRadimed has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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iRadimed Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of IRMD traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 308,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.90. iRadimed has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. iRadimed had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRadimed will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $437,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,334,250. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,836,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iRadimed by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iRadimed by 191.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iRadimed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company's stock.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Further Reading

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