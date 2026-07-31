iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 172,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session's volume of 105,746 shares.The stock last traded at $94.3770 and had previously closed at $95.21.

Get iRadimed alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital raised iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iRadimed

iRadimed Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 27.36%. Equities analysts predict that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $437,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,334,250. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,403. Insiders own 34.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iRadimed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRadimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company's stock.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider iRadimed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iRadimed wasn't on the list.

While iRadimed currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here