IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $43.32. 41,359,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 41,996,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Specifically, Director Christopher Guzowski sold 11,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $434,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,581.76. This represents a 23.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.36.

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Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Situational Awareness LP grew its holdings in IREN by 34.5% during the first quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 11,698,835 shares of the company's stock worth $401,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,214 shares during the period. Marex Group plc boosted its position in shares of IREN by 14,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,677,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,873,337 shares of the company's stock worth $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 607,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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