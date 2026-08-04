IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 2.8% - What's Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 39,412,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 42,870,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

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Key IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mirantis acquisition adds a software layer: IREN completed the purchase using approximately 12.6 million ordinary shares plus about $40 million in cash, restricted stock units and other consideration. Mirantis contributes AI workload orchestration, monitoring, customer support and cloud-engineering expertise, helping IREN offer a more vertically integrated platform. IREN Completes Acquisition of Mirantis

IREN completed the purchase using approximately 12.6 million ordinary shares plus about $40 million in cash, restricted stock units and other consideration. Mirantis contributes AI workload orchestration, monitoring, customer support and cloud-engineering expertise, helping IREN offer a more vertically integrated platform. Positive Sentiment: Broader customer reach and potential contract support: Mirantis has served more than 1,500 enterprise customers and is expected to help IREN target hyperscalers, enterprises and AI developers across bare-metal and managed cloud services. The companies said the integration has already supported several announced and prospective AI Cloud contracts. IREN closes Mirantis acquisition

Mirantis has served more than 1,500 enterprise customers and is expected to help IREN target hyperscalers, enterprises and AI developers across bare-metal and managed cloud services. The companies said the integration has already supported several announced and prospective AI Cloud contracts. Neutral Sentiment: AI growth narrative remains the broader catalyst: Recent Microsoft and NVIDIA AI cloud contracts cover a substantial portion of IREN’s targeted revenue, reinforcing the company’s shift from cryptocurrency mining toward AI infrastructure. However, investors are likely to focus on execution and whether the contracts translate into sustained revenue and earnings growth. IREN lands Microsoft and NVIDIA AI cloud deals

Recent Microsoft and NVIDIA AI cloud contracts cover a substantial portion of IREN’s targeted revenue, reinforcing the company’s shift from cryptocurrency mining toward AI infrastructure. However, investors are likely to focus on execution and whether the contracts translate into sustained revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Share issuance and execution risks: The approximately 12.6 million shares issued to fund the acquisition will dilute existing shareholders. IREN must also integrate Mirantis successfully and realize the projected benefits, while the stock’s elevated valuation, recent volatility and prior earnings miss leave limited room for disappointment. IREN stock gains after completing Mirantis acquisition

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IREN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.71.

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IREN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IREN by 177.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company's stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

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