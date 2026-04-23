Iron Mountain (IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.5160 per share and revenue of $1.8611 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $121.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 720.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $3,951,664.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,664.54. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $616,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,890,823.97. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.60.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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