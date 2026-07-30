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ITG (NASDAQ:ITG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026

ITG (NASDAQ:ITG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ITG in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ITG in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ITG in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITG in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ITG in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITG

ITG Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ITG opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.00 and a beta of 0.69. ITG has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Key ITG News

Here are the key news stories impacting ITG this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment strengthened: KeyCorp upgraded ITG to “Strong-Buy,” while UBS initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and an $18 price target, and Robert W. Baird began coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $19 target. Those targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. KeyCorp upgrade
  • Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp expects improving earnings: Analyst S. Jain forecasts earnings per share of $0.50 for fiscal 2026 and $0.91 for fiscal 2027, with quarterly estimates of $0.11 for Q2 2026, $0.24 for Q3 and $0.16 for Q4. The projections suggest significant year-over-year earnings growth into 2027. KeyCorp earnings estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Broader institutional interest: Stifel Nicolaus, Truist Financial, Vertical Research and Bank of America all initiated coverage of ITG, expanding the number of analysts evaluating the company and potentially improving investor awareness. Stifel coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s lower trading direction is occurring even as analyst actions remain broadly bullish. Because the reports provide ratings and forecasts rather than new operating results, investors may be waiting for financial results or further guidance before assigning greater value to the optimistic outlook.

About ITG

(Get Free Report)

ITG, Inc was a financial services company best known for its institutional brokerage and trading services. The firm provided execution, electronic trading, and related brokerage solutions designed to help asset managers and other institutional investors trade securities more efficiently.

The company also offered portfolio trading, agency trading, and workflow tools that supported the investment process from order generation through execution. Over time, ITG developed technology-enabled services aimed at improving trading performance, transparency, and access to liquidity across equity markets.

ITG served institutional clients in the United States and other major financial markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ITG (NASDAQ:ITG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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