Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 171,350 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 88,985 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Itochu Price Performance

ITOCY stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Itochu has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Itochu will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Itochu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itochu in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itochu in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itochu by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Itochu

Itochu Corporation is a major Japanese trading company (sogo shosha) that operates a diversified global business spanning trading, investment and services. The company traces its roots to the 19th century and has evolved from a textile trading firm into a broad-based commercial and investment group. Its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol ITOCY.

Itochu conducts commodity and product trading across a wide range of sectors including textiles and apparel, machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food and consumer products, information and communications technology, and real estate.

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