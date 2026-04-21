Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James Financial

Research analysts at Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an "underperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Itron and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Get Itron alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. Itron has a 52 week low of $83.51 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 15,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $1,522,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,196 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,469.84. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,165,969.24. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Itron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Itron wasn't on the list.

While Itron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here