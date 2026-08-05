Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.70%. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.3%

ITRN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 20,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ituran Location and Control's payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ituran Location and Control has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ituran Location and Control

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

Further Reading

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