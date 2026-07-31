ITV (LON:ITV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITV (LON:ITV - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ITV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Here are the key takeaways from ITV's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: ITV reported solid H1 results and maintained full-year guidance, including good Studios revenue growth and strong, profitable digital revenue growth in Media & Entertainment.

ITV reported solid H1 results and maintained full-year guidance, including good Studios revenue growth and strong, profitable digital revenue growth in Media & Entertainment. Positive Sentiment: ITVX viewing increased 27% and digital revenue rose 13% to £307 million, supported by the World Cup and growing adoption of targeted advertising through Planet V.

ITVX viewing increased 27% and digital revenue rose 13% to £307 million, supported by the World Cup and growing adoption of targeted advertising through Planet V. Positive Sentiment: The planned sale of Media & Entertainment to Sky is expected to generate a £950 million net cash return to shareholders, with ITV also launching a £100 million share buyback over the next nine to 12 months.

The planned sale of Media & Entertainment to Sky is expected to generate a £950 million net cash return to shareholders, with ITV also launching a £100 million share buyback over the next nine to 12 months. Neutral Sentiment: ITV Studios revenue grew 2% to £912 million, while EBITDA fell 9% to £97 million; management expects stronger second-half deliveries and full-year margins at the lower end of its 13%–15% target range.

ITV Studios revenue grew 2% to £912 million, while EBITDA fell 9% to £97 million; management expects stronger second-half deliveries and full-year margins at the lower end of its 13%–15% target range. Negative Sentiment: Management expects Q3 total advertising revenue to decline around 5%, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and potential budget shifts following the World Cup, while Q4 visibility remains limited.

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ITV Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.25. 17,044,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,703,078. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.58. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 65.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ITV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 90 target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITV to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 104 to GBX 85 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 87.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITV

Insider Activity

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 652,363 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78, for a total transaction of £508,843.14. Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 396,282 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78, for a total value of £309,099.96. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ITV

ITV is a producer, streamer and broadcaster, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment (M&E). ITV Studios is a scaled global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content, producing some of the most successful shows in the world. It operates in 13 countries, across 60+ labels and is diversified by genre, geography and customer in the key creative markets around the world. Media & Entertainment is the largest commercial streamer and broadcaster. Through M&E, we make brilliant British-focused content available on ITVX - our free, advertiser-funded streaming service - alongside our free-to-air linear TV channels.

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