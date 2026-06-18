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Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Jabil logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Jabil hit a new 52-week high after reporting fiscal third-quarter results that beat expectations, with EPS of $3.16 and revenue of about $8.75 billion.
  • The company also raised its full-year and fourth-quarter guidance, reflecting confidence in continued momentum, especially from strong AI-related data center demand.
  • Despite some insider stock sales, Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with analysts maintaining a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price around $357.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Jabil.

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $428.93 and last traded at $374.5110, with a volume of 2934239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.51.

The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Jabil

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $345.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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