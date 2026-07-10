Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by Barclays to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here