Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.61. Jack In The Box shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 892,381 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack In The Box from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.50 target price on Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $15.00 target price on Jack In The Box in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack In The Box from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box Stock Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Jack In The Box had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $254.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack In The Box

In other news, Director Guillermo Diaz, Jr. bought 5,962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $68,622.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,692 shares in the company, valued at $238,164.92. This trade represents a 40.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack In The Box

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 96.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 3,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 882.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 106.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,107 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box NASDAQ: JACK is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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