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Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 33.9% to 1,370 shares as of July 15, representing approximately 0.0% of outstanding shares and just 0.1 days to cover.
  • JACS shares declined 0.1% to $10.70, trading near the top of their $10.25–$10.74 one-year range. The company last reported quarterly EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $2.33 million.
  • The stock retains an overall “Sell” rating from analysts, while several institutional investors—including Goldman Sachs, Radcliffe Capital, and Sculptor Capital—recently established or increased positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Jackson Acquisition Company II.

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,370 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 2,073 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,611. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Acquisition Company II currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JACS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Acquisition Company II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter worth $5,532,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the second quarter worth $7,387,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II by 24.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 430,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 84,097 shares during the last quarter.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank‐check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle‐market private equity and venture capital. The company's primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long‐term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

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