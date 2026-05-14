Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.68 and last traded at $107.0770, with a volume of 2646277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company's stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock worth $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here