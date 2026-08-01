JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JAKKS Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,962 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,241 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

Further Reading

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