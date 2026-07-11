JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $22.87. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 44,326 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $260.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company's stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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