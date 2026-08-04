JAN (NYSE:JAN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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JAN Trading Up 1.1%

JAN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,854,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,450. JAN has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.76 and a beta of 2.16.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.96 million.

JAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JAN's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAN shares. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on JAN in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of JAN from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JAN presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAN

JAN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The most recent financial information provided for JAN showed adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, in line with analyst expectations, while quarterly revenue of $200.35 million exceeded the $157.96 million consensus estimate. However, those results were released on May 5 and do not represent a fresh catalyst from the past 24–36 hours.

The most recent financial information provided for JAN showed adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share, in line with analyst expectations, while quarterly revenue of $200.35 million exceeded the $157.96 million consensus estimate. However, those results were released on May 5 and do not represent a fresh catalyst from the past 24–36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may therefore be responding to broader market or sector factors, technical momentum, or positioning rather than a new announcement from JAN. No new analyst action, contract, insider transaction, or earnings update for JAN was included in the supplied articles.

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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