Jason Niswonger Purchases 455 Shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) insider Jason Niswonger purchased 455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,734.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 17,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,677,805.60. This represents a 2.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE IBP traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.57. 908,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.48.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.Installed Building Products's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Stephens decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Key Stories Impacting Installed Building Products

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBP saw multiple insider purchases on May 11, including CFO Michael Thomas Miller, COO Brad A. Wheeler, insider Jason R. Niswonger, and Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer. Insider buying can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. SEC filing

IBP saw multiple insider purchases on May 11, including CFO Michael Thomas Miller, COO Brad A. Wheeler, insider Jason R. Niswonger, and Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer. Insider buying can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson’s revised $242 price target still implies upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts see some recovery potential despite near-term caution. Article

DA Davidson’s revised $242 price target still implies upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts see some recovery potential despite near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Installed Building Products continues to be viewed as a stable but challenged housing/construction name, with mixed signals from recent commentary about demand and costs. Article

Installed Building Products continues to be viewed as a stable but challenged housing/construction name, with mixed signals from recent commentary about demand and costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and commentary about weak volume and cost pressure suggest earnings momentum could remain muted, which may be weighing on IBP shares. Article

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,551,161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $402,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,725 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 519,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,748 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,211 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $92,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,996 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $91,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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