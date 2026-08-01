JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.18 and traded as high as GBX 94.82. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 93.32, with a volume of 15,797,972 shares trading hands.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 86 to GBX 83 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 233.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 4.1%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 8.63 EPS for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,266.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD Sports Fashion Plc will post 15.037961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD Sports Fashion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD Sports Fashion wasn't on the list.

While JD Sports Fashion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here