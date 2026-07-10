JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.69 and traded as high as GBX 83.92. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 81.74, with a volume of 11,312,055 shares trading hands.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 94 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 100 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 233.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 79.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 814.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 8.63 earnings per share for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,266.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD Sports Fashion Plc will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD Sports Fashion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD Sports Fashion wasn't on the list.

While JD Sports Fashion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here