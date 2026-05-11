Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,575.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,205.61. 105,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,217.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.83. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 36.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,609,656. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,232 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,925. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here