Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company's previous close.

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BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 2,050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 1,012.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,910.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,032.38.

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 38.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Analysts forecast that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BAE Systems

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 44,140 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,032, for a total transaction of £896,924.80. Also, insider Brad Greve acquired 2,760 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,909 per share, with a total value of £52,688.40. Insiders purchased a total of 2,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,824 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting BAE Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

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