Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £110 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered London Stock Exchange Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £110 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £136 to £137 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of £121.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,542 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,684 and a 1-year high of £102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 229.64 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,822.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,746.90.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 244.90 EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 9th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain. With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world's financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle. LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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