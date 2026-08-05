JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $1.80 Price Target at UBS Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $1.60 to $1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.98.

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JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,547. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.The company had revenue of $817.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.64 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 19,483 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $32,341.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $146,342.28. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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