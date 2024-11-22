Jennifer Suess Sells 2,104 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Suess sold 2,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$40,018.08.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

REI.UN stock remained flat at C$19.08 during trading on Friday. 63,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.26 and a 1-year high of C$20.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REI.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$21.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

