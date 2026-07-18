Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCAP - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jernigan Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Jernigan Capital Price Performance

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

Jernigan Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jernigan Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Jernigan Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust NYSE: JCAP that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

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