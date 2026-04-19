Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,851.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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Jet2 Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,195.20 on Friday. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,029 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,963. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,638 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,306 per share, with a total value of £21,392.28. Also, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 2,349 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34. Insiders have purchased 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Jet2

Here are the key news stories impacting Jet2 this week:

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK's largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays. Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK's largest tour operator.

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