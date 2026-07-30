JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.5350.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

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Key Stories Impacting JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. JetBlue reported an adjusted loss of $0.66 per share, better than the $0.69 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to approximately $2.70 billion. Revenue was supported by higher fares, resilient demand, premium travel and progress under the JetForward strategy. JetBlue Airways Q2 2026 Earnings

JetBlue reported an adjusted loss of $0.66 per share, better than the $0.69 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to approximately $2.70 billion. Revenue was supported by higher fares, resilient demand, premium travel and progress under the JetForward strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management reinstated its 2026 outlook and introduced a 2028 profit goal. JetBlue is targeting at least $1.00 in earnings per share in 2028, giving investors a longer-term turnaround benchmark and helping drive the initial post-earnings rally. JetBlue reinstates 2026 outlook and sets 2028 EPS target

JetBlue is targeting at least $1.00 in earnings per share in 2028, giving investors a longer-term turnaround benchmark and helping drive the initial post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $6.00 to $6.75 while retaining a “market perform” rating, implying additional upside from the recent trading level. Unusually heavy call-option activity also indicated increased speculative interest around the earnings announcement.

from $6.00 to $6.75 while retaining a “market perform” rating, implying additional upside from the recent trading level. Unusually heavy call-option activity also indicated increased speculative interest around the earnings announcement. Neutral Sentiment: JetBlue is expanding its premium Mint offering with new menus from New York restaurants Crown Shy and Birdee on select domestic and transatlantic routes beginning July 31. The move may support brand differentiation and premium demand, but its near-term financial effect is likely limited. JetBlue debuts new Mint menus

with new menus from New York restaurants Crown Shy and Birdee on select domestic and transatlantic routes beginning July 31. The move may support brand differentiation and premium demand, but its near-term financial effect is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains weak. JetBlue’s net loss widened to $247 million from $74 million a year earlier, with higher jet-fuel costs and operational disruptions offsetting much of the benefit from stronger fares. The company may also need additional aircraft financing if fuel prices remain elevated. JetBlue loss widens due to higher fuel costs

JetBlue’s net loss widened to $247 million from $74 million a year earlier, with higher jet-fuel costs and operational disruptions offsetting much of the benefit from stronger fares. The company may also need additional aircraft financing if fuel prices remain elevated. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and execution risks remain substantial. JetBlue has negative margins, a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25 and current and quick ratios below 1. Newly highlighted continuity and regulatory risks could keep investors cautious while the airline works toward its 2028 target.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 4.7%

JBLU opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.73. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 9.32%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,941.39. The trade was a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at $62,881.30. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,990 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,447 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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