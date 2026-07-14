JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 157.9% in June

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,849,942 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the June 15th total of 4,207,793 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

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JFrog Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,538,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $548,295,462. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,848,159.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 706,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,321,504.55. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

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JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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