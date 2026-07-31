Jillian Forusz Sells 416 Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total transaction of $109,961.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,797.92. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.41. 5,539,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,554. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $370.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TrustBank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $271.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here