Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
J.Jill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts rate J.Jill “Hold” on average: Five of seven analysts recommend holding the stock, while two rate it a buy. The average 12-month price target is $15.50.
  • J.Jill recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.45 in EPS versus the $0.44 consensus and revenue of $144.43 million against estimates of $144.30 million.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.09, or $0.36 annually, representing a 2.0% yield. Institutional investors own approximately 40.71% of J.Jill’s outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

JILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of J.Jill from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of J.Jill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut J.Jill from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J.Jill

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $274.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. J.Jill had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $144.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. J.Jill's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,286 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 39.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company's stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill is a women's apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in J.Jill Right Now?

Before you consider J.Jill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.Jill wasn't on the list.

While J.Jill currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines