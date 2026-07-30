J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

JILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of J.Jill from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of J.Jill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut J.Jill from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

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J.Jill Price Performance

JILL opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $274.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. J.Jill had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $144.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. J.Jill's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,286 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 39.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company's stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill is a women's apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

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