Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.8125.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Joby Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 14,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $124,795.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,939.91. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 39,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $360,865.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 224,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,151.69. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,774,220 shares of company stock valued at $17,386,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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