Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 1,232.62% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The company had revenue of $38.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Joby Aviation's conference call:

Joby plans to begin eIPP flights in Texas next month , initially with company pilots and potentially progressing to non-paying and paying passengers; management continues to target carrying its first passengers in 2026.

, initially with company pilots and potentially progressing to non-paying and paying passengers; management continues to target carrying its first passengers in 2026. Blade delivered strong demand, with Q2 seats sold up more than 50% year over year and first-half revenue up 32%. Joby raised full-year revenue guidance to $115 million-$125 million from $105 million-$115 million.

from $105 million-$115 million. Manufacturing and strategic partnerships advanced, including five aircraft now flying, 12 more in production, a nearly 40% reduction in manufacturing non-conformance rates, and a Toyota joint venture expected to support higher-volume production. Toyota’s planned $250 million direct investment is expected to close by year-end or early 2027.

is expected to close by year-end or early 2027. Joby is expanding its commercial infrastructure through an Atoms co-investment partnership and cited progress on vertiports in Florida, Dubai, Japan, Korea, Australia and elsewhere, though the arrangement will require Joby to contribute capital.

Cash use is expected to increase to $385 million-$415 million in the second half of 2026 as Joby invests in certification, manufacturing and eIPP readiness. Q2 operating expenses rose to $300 million and the company reported a $245 million GAAP net loss, although much of the sequential increase reflected a non-cash warrant valuation adjustment.

Get Joby Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,537,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,710,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 22.05 and a current ratio of 22.06. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joby Aviation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Joby Aviation to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $210,327.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 710,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,349,281.88. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 14,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $110,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 180,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,392,783.67. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,050,736 shares of company stock worth $11,423,677 over the last 90 days. 20.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $35,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 4,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Joby Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Joby Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Joby Aviation currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here