John Florence Sells 261 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) VP John Florence sold 261 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $15,284.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $924,955.20. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,423,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,534. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus raised Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SON

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,055 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company's stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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