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John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares crossed above its 200-day moving average—the 200‑day MA is $13.04, the stock traded as high as $13.21 and last at $13.1750, though the 50‑day SMA ($13.26) remains above the current price.
  • Monthly dividend announced: $0.0825 per share (ex‑dividend April 13, payable April 30), implying an approximate 7.5% annualized yield.
  • Institutional accumulation: several managers increased stakes—Northwestern Mutual now holds ~2.755 million shares (~$35M)—and institutions collectively own about 12.98% of the fund.
  • Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $13.21. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.1750, with a volume of 111,255 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 96,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,755,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,289 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,838 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,431 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 242,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company's stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund NYSE: PDT is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.

Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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