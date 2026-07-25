Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged sharply in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, rising 769.2% in July to 45,904 shares from 5,281 shares at the end of June. Despite the jump, short interest remains low at 0.1% of shares outstanding.
  • The fund raised its monthly dividend to $0.0883 per share, up from $0.08 previously. That implies an annualized yield of about 8.2%.
  • Shares were trading around $12.90, near both the 50-day moving average of $12.86 and below the 200-day average of $13.03. The stock has traded between $12.53 and $13.65 over the past year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,904 shares, an increase of 769.2% from the June 30th total of 5,281 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $13.65.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is an increase from John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company's stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund NYSE: PDT is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.

Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Right Now?

Before you consider John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund wasn't on the list.

While John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines