John Wendell Thompson Sells 11,000 Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $691,119.30. This represents a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $206,875.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00.

On Friday, May 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $138,775.00.

On Friday, May 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $610,280.00.

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Rubrik Trading Up 2.0%

RBRK stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. 4,747,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,982. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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