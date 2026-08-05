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John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
John Wiley & Sons logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 3,005% to 60,173 shares, while John Wiley & Sons’ stock traded at $54.25, below its prior close of $54.73.
  • Analysts maintain a cautious outlook: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “Hold” rating, matching the consensus rating from one covering analyst.
  • The company slightly beat quarterly EPS estimates with $1.67 versus $1.65 expected, while revenue came in below forecasts at $447.94 million. Wiley also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.3575, implying a 2.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,005% from the previous session's volume of 1,938 shares.The stock last traded at $54.25 and had previously closed at $54.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $447.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley's operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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