Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 23,417 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 23,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $3,584,440.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,652.19. This trade represents a 60.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lei Zhang Schlitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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