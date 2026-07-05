Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

JCI stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $102.09 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 157.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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