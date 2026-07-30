Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,712,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $102.09 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

More Johnson Controls International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat and raised guidance: Adjusted Q3 EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue reached $6.61 billion, above the $6.46 billion estimate and up 9.3% year over year. JCI raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, ahead of the $4.90 consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus expectations of $1.52. Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY26 Guidance

Adjusted Q3 EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus, while revenue reached $6.61 billion, above the $6.46 billion estimate and up 9.3% year over year. JCI raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.05, ahead of the $4.90 consensus, and forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.55 versus expectations of $1.52. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are driving growth: Orders increased 27% organically and backlog rose 32% to $21.0 billion. Management said data centers could eventually represent roughly one-third of JCI’s business, supported by accelerating artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Johnson Controls lifts annual profit forecast on data center demand

Orders increased 27% organically and backlog rose 32% to $21.0 billion. Management said data centers could eventually represent roughly one-third of JCI’s business, supported by accelerating artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Positive Sentiment: New cooling technology strengthens the AI opportunity: JCI introduced an absorption-chiller design intended to convert waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling. The company says the approach could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44%, increase available computing capacity and lower cooling-related emissions. Johnson Controls introduces Absorption Chiller Reference Design Guide

JCI introduced an absorption-chiller design intended to convert waste heat from on-site power generation into cooling. The company says the approach could reduce cooling electricity demand by up to 44%, increase available computing capacity and lower cooling-related emissions. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity turned bullish: Investors purchased 4,620 JCI call options, 73% above typical daily volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares.

Investors purchased 4,620 JCI call options, 73% above typical daily volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not guarantee sustained buying in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation may limit the immediate reaction: With JCI trading near its 52-week high and at roughly 25 times earnings, the strong report may already be partly reflected in the stock. Recent insider activity also included more sales than purchases, adding a modest cautionary signal.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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