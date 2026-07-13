Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 14 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 14 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,909 per share, for a total transaction of £267.26.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Liam Condon acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,990 per share, with a total value of £238.80.

On Monday, June 1st, Liam Condon acquired 4,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,127 per share, for a total transaction of £95,715.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Liam Condon bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,022 per share, for a total transaction of £242.64.

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Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT stock traded up GBX 29.29 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,924. The company had a trading volume of 362,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,878. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,076.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,105.16. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,730.72 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,434.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "restricted" rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,298.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Further Reading

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