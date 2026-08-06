Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,283.33.

JMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,330 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,164 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,014 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,069.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,731.83 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Matthey will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,168 per share, for a total transaction of £149,245.12. Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,127 per share, with a total value of £95,715. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,691,314. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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