Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Jones Lang LaSalle's conference call:

Strong Q2 performance and raised outlook: Revenue increased 10% in local currency, adjusted EBITDA rose 33%, and adjusted EPS increased 61%. JLL significantly raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS target to $24.60–$25.90, implying 34% growth at the midpoint.

Revenue increased 10% in local currency, adjusted EBITDA rose 33%, and adjusted EPS increased 61%. JLL significantly raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS target to $24.60–$25.90, implying 34% growth at the midpoint. Advisory momentum accelerated: Advisory revenue grew 21%, led by U.S. leasing and capital markets. Leasing revenue growth was supported by office, industrial, and data center activity, while capital markets benefited from strong debt, investment sales, and equity advisory performance.

Advisory revenue grew 21%, led by U.S. leasing and capital markets. Leasing revenue growth was supported by office, industrial, and data center activity, while capital markets benefited from strong debt, investment sales, and equity advisory performance. Recurring businesses and operating leverage remain key growth drivers: Real estate management services grew 8%, with strong workplace management demand, contract renewals, and new wins. Management also reported continued margin expansion from platform investments, automation, data, and AI.

Real estate management services grew 8%, with strong workplace management demand, contract renewals, and new wins. Management also reported continued margin expansion from platform investments, automation, data, and AI. Cash generation supports shareholder returns: Free cash flow rose 52% to $438 million, net leverage improved to 0.7 times, and JLL repurchased $410 million of shares in the first half—nearly double the full-year 2025 amount. The company said it intends to remain active under its $2.6 billion remaining repurchase authorization.

Free cash flow rose 52% to $438 million, net leverage improved to 0.7 times, and JLL repurchased $410 million of shares in the first half—nearly double the full-year 2025 amount. The company said it intends to remain active under its $2.6 billion remaining repurchase authorization. Risks remain in international markets and investment management: Europe continues to experience elongated transaction timelines amid geopolitical uncertainty, while investment management expects low-single-digit advisory fee growth and incentive fees toward the lower end of its historical range. Management said capital raising has been slower but cited substantial dry powder and pent-up demand.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $23.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.13. The company had a trading volume of 727,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $259.83 and a 12 month high of $363.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS reached $5.26, well above the $4.56 consensus estimate and up from $3.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, also topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved sharply. Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. JLL Q2 revenue rises 11% to $6.9 billion

Reported diluted EPS increased 98% to $4.59, net income attributable to common shareholders rose 92% to $215.6 million, adjusted EBITDA climbed 32% to $386.3 million, and operating cash flow increased 47% to $488.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. JLL targets 2026 adjusted EPS

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, while Real Estate Management Services grew 8%. Management also highlighted its Accelerate 2030 strategy and targeted full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases added support. JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization.

JLL bought back $110 million of stock during the quarter and $410 million during the first half, with $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved but remains measured. Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Barclays Raises JLL Price Target

Earnings estimates were raised and Barclays increased its price target to $368, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider activity are potential concerns. GuruFocus characterized JLL as overvalued after the rally, while reported insider transactions showed sales and no purchases in the past six months. These factors could limit further upside, particularly with the stock near its 52-week high. JLL valuation and GF Score

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,258.37. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 728,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $104,643,000 after buying an additional 342,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 310.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $86,545,000 after acquiring an additional 219,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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