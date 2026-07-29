JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Clear Str upgraded shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.70.

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PayPal Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,255,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608,748. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,614,720 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $949,758,000. Amundi lifted its position in PayPal by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,804,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $624,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and higher outlook: PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus and revenue of $8.68 billion versus $8.47 billion expected. Revenue rose 4.8% year over year, while management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.38 and increased its transaction-margin outlook. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus and revenue of $8.68 billion versus $8.47 billion expected. Revenue rose 4.8% year over year, while management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.38 and increased its transaction-margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Turnaround indicators improved: Total payment volume grew 10% to $486.4 billion, transactions increased 8% to 6.8 billion, and the company highlighted stabilization in branded checkout, continued Venmo expansion and cost-saving initiatives. PayPal also generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow and repurchased about $1.5 billion of stock. PayPal's Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

Total payment volume grew 10% to $486.4 billion, transactions increased 8% to 6.8 billion, and the company highlighted stabilization in branded checkout, continued Venmo expansion and cost-saving initiatives. PayPal also generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow and repurchased about $1.5 billion of stock. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts raised targets: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform. Mizuho and Citi also raised targets to $60 and $61, respectively, following the earnings report. Analysts Boost PayPal Forecasts

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform. Mizuho and Citi also raised targets to $60 and $61, respectively, following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Takeover interest remains a catalyst: Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. The board viewed the offer as too low, while CEO Enrique Lores left the door open to a higher bid but emphasized the standalone turnaround. PayPal Becomes a Takeover Target

Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. The board viewed the offer as too low, while CEO Enrique Lores left the door open to a higher bid but emphasized the standalone turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Execution and valuation concerns persist: GAAP earnings declined year over year, investment spending pressured margins, and some coverage characterized third-quarter guidance as soft. Wolfe Research, Needham, Canaccord and others maintained Hold or neutral ratings; Wells Fargo set a $56 target, below the recent trading level. Analysts continue to await stronger branded-checkout momentum and evidence that cost cuts can be delivered. PayPal Q2 Analyst Rating

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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