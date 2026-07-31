JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $34.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,500. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sirius XM's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,462.29. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Sirius XM News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sirius XM reported second-quarter revenue of $2.16 billion, up 1% year over year and slightly above Wall Street expectations. Subscription and advertising momentum supported the increase. Sirius XM Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sirius XM reported second-quarter revenue of $2.16 billion, up 1% year over year and slightly above Wall Street expectations. Subscription and advertising momentum supported the increase. Positive Sentiment: The company returned to positive net subscriber growth, adding approximately 22,000 subscribers, while reporting record-low churn. Management also cited strong advertising performance and free cash flow.

The company returned to positive net subscriber growth, adding approximately 22,000 subscribers, while reporting record-low churn. Management also cited strong advertising performance and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Sirius XM raised its 2026 targets, including approximately $8.525 billion in revenue and $1.375 billion in free cash flow, with the free-cash-flow outlook reportedly increased by $25 million. SiriusXM Outlines 2026 Targets

Sirius XM raised its 2026 targets, including approximately $8.525 billion in revenue and $1.375 billion in free cash flow, with the free-cash-flow outlook reportedly increased by $25 million. Positive Sentiment: The company is launching a $5-per-month Sports Pass, including sports programming and WWE Radio. The lower-priced offering could broaden Sirius XM’s audience and create another growth channel. Sirius XM Sports Plan

The company is launching a $5-per-month Sports Pass, including sports programming and WWE Radio. The lower-priced offering could broaden Sirius XM’s audience and create another growth channel. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on SIRI from $30 to $31 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating limited expected upside from current levels.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on from $30 to $31 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating limited expected upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share missed the $0.78 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite improving from $0.57 a year earlier. The shortfall was the primary catalyst for the negative reaction. SiriusXM Shares Slide After Earnings Miss

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share missed the $0.78 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite improving from $0.57 a year earlier. The shortfall was the primary catalyst for the negative reaction. Negative Sentiment: Although management raised its outlook, the revenue target remains below the roughly $8.6 billion analyst consensus, contributing to concerns that growth will remain modest. The departure of COO Wayne Thorsen amid restructuring adds an additional execution risk.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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